Stay Ahead of the Game With Ashland (ASH) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Ashland (ASH - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.20 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 55.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $439.38 million, declining 7.1% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 5.9% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Ashland metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Intermediates' at $34.30 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.9% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Specialty Additives' will likely reach $114.76 million. The estimate points to a change of -5.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Personal Care' stands at $133.40 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.4% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Life Sciences' will reach $167.78 million. The estimate points to a change of -16.1% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Life Science' will reach $39.11 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $48 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted EBITDA- Intermediates' reaching $6.63 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $10 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted EBITDA- Specialty Additives' to come in at $7.08 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $6 million.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted EBITDA- Personal Care' to reach $22.47 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $22 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, shares of Ashland have returned -1.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. Currently, ASH carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.


