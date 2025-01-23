We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Image: Bigstock
Stay Ahead of the Game With Invesco (IVZ) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Invesco (IVZ - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.51 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 8.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.17 billion, increasing 11.7% from the same quarter last year.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 2.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Invesco metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating revenues- Other revenues' of $52.70 million. The estimate suggests a change of +14.6% year over year.
Analysts predict that the 'Operating revenues- Service and distribution fees' will reach $376.32 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.2% from the year-ago quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating revenues- Performance fees' at $30.91 million. The estimate suggests a change of +58.5% year over year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating revenues- Investment management fees' will reach $1.12 billion. The estimate points to a change of +11.6% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Average AUM - Total' will reach $1,833.87 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1,515.6 billion.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Assets Under Management - Total' will likely reach $1,887.37 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1,585.3 billion in the same quarter last year.
Shares of Invesco have experienced a change of -1.9% in the past month compared to the +2.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), IVZ is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.