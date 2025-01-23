SAP and Qualtrics Team Up to Enhance Employee Experiences

SAP SE ( SAP Quick Quote SAP - Free Report) and Qualtrics, a leader in experience management (XM), have announced a new partnership to enhance employee experiences. Integration of SAP SuccessFactors with Qualtrics XM for Employee Experience is expected to reduce employee attrition, retain and develop top talent, boost engagement and drive productivity.
With a new SAP Endorsed Apps agreement, organizations using SAP SuccessFactors can now integrate Qualtrics XM for Employee Experience, unlocking advanced tools like People Engage, People Lifecycle and Employee Technology Experience. These tools help organizations engage teams, enhance manager effectiveness and support better decision-making. Additionally, new artificial intelligence (AI)-driven features include Qualtrics Assist for analyzing employee feedback with AI, Qualtrics Comment Summaries for identifying feedback patterns while ensuring anonymity and Qualtrics Conversational Feedback for gathering clearer, more detailed insights from survey responses.
SAP highlighted that great employee experiences are essential for business success. SAP SuccessFactors and Qualtrics are empowering organizations to help teams thrive with the tools and insights.
Qualtrics is a cloud-based platform that helps organizations create brilliant experiences and build strong relationships with customers and employees. SAP acquired Qualtrics for approximately $8 billion in January 2019. In March 2023, Silver Lake, alongside CPP Investments, agreed to take Qualtrics private, acquiring all remaining shares, including SAP's majority stake, in June 2023. This enabled SAP to focus on its core cloud business and profitability while allowing Qualtrics to continue its growth and leadership in the experience management category.
Cloud Business Acts as a Key Growth Driver for SAP
SAP is gaining strength across its cloud business, especially with rising demand for the Rise with SAP and Grow with SAP solutions. Rise with SAP will also help the company boost the uptake of SAP S/4HANA solution by providing its customers with more options for implementation and support from certified partners.
Amid a volatile macro, SAP is making significant strides in Business AI initiatives, with innovations like SAP Knowledge Graph. Synergies from WalkMe’s acquisition and ongoing restructuring efforts is a tailwind. SAP's strong operating profit and free cash flow in the last reported quarter position it well for growth. Witnessing the momentum, the company updated the 2024 outlook. It now expects cloud and software sales in the €29.5-€29.8 billion band, up from the prior view of €29.0-29.5 billion.
However, softness in the Software license and support business segment remains a concern. In the third quarter, Software licenses and support revenues totaled €3.08 billion, which decreased 4% (down 3% at cc) year over year. Software license revenues of €0.28 billion declined 15% (down 14% at cc).
SAP’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance
SAP currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares of the company have soared 30.4% in the past six months against the industry's growth of 9.4%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are
BlackBerry Limited ( BB Quick Quote BB - Free Report) , InterDigital, Inc. ( IDCC Quick Quote IDCC - Free Report) and Intrusion Inc. ( INTZ Quick Quote INTZ - Free Report) . BB presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas IDCC & INTZ carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can . see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here
BlackBerry’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 131.25%. In the last reported quarter, BB delivered an earnings surprise of 200%. Its shares have surged 70% in the past six months.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for InterDigital’s 2024 EPS is pegged at $15.19, unchanged in the past 30 days. IDCC earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 163.7%. The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 15%. Its shares have jumped 42.2% in the past six months.
INTZ’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 43.06%. In the last reported quarter, Intrusion delivered an earnings surprise of 16.67%. Its shares have surged 70.3% in the past six months.
