MarineMax (HZO) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

MarineMax (HZO - Free Report) reported $468.46 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 11.2%. EPS of $0.17 for the same period compares to $0.19 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $483.68 million, representing a surprise of -3.15%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +165.38%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.26.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how MarineMax performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Same-store sales growth [%]: -11% versus the two-analyst average estimate of -11.5%.
  • Revenue- Retail Operations: $468.35 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $493.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.6%.
  • Revenue- Elimination of intersegment revenue: -$37.83 million compared to the -$28.35 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.9% year over year.
  • Revenue- Product Manufacturing: $37.94 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $30.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -17.8%.
Shares of MarineMax have returned -2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

