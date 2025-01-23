We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
American Airlines (AAL) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
For the quarter ended December 2024, American Airlines (AAL - Free Report) reported revenue of $13.66 billion, up 4.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.86, compared to $0.29 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.42 billion, representing a surprise of +1.81%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +34.38%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.64.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how American Airlines performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Operating cost per ASM excluding net special items - Total: 17.49 cents compared to the 17.47 cents average estimate based on four analysts.
- Operating cost per ASM excluding net special items and fuel - Total: 13.99 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 13.96 cents.
- Available seat miles - Total: 71.5 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of 71.18 billion.
- Passenger load factor (percent) - Total: 84.9% compared to the 84.3% average estimate based on four analysts.
- Passenger revenue- Domestic: $9.05 billion compared to the $8.87 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.5% year over year.
- Passenger revenue- Latin America: $1.66 billion compared to the $1.69 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.7% year over year.
- Passenger revenue- Total International: $3.35 billion versus $3.39 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.6% change.
- Passenger revenue- Pacific: $365 million versus $295.57 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +39.3% change.
- Passenger revenue- Atlantic: $1.32 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.40 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.5%.
- Revenue- Passenger: $12.40 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $12.30 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.3%.
- Revenue- Other: $1.04 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $906.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.7%.
- Revenue- Cargo: $220 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $204.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.6%.
Shares of American Airlines have returned +7.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.