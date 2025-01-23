Back to top

Old Republic (ORI) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, Old Republic International (ORI - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.16 billion, up 11.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.90, compared to $0.69 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.11 billion, representing a surprise of +2.03%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +34.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.67.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Old Republic performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • General Insurance Segment - Loss Ratio: 64.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 66.2%.
  • General Insurance Segment - Expense Ratio: 27.7% versus 28.2% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Title Insurance Segment - Combined Ratio: 94.4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 98%.
  • Title Insurance Segment - Loss Ratio: -0.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.8%.
  • Operating Revenue- General insurance Segment- Net premiums earned: $1.24 billion compared to the $1.22 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.6% year over year.
  • Operating Revenue- General insurance Segment- Net investment income: $142.50 million compared to the $141.65 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.4% year over year.
  • Operating Revenue- General insurance Segment- Other income: $44.40 million versus $45 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6% change.
  • Operating Revenue- Corporate & Other: $14.30 million versus $17.23 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.3% change.
  • Operating Revenue- Title Insurance Segment- Net investment income: $16 million versus $16.03 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.4% change.
  • Operating Revenue- General Insurance Segment: $1.42 billion versus $1.41 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.2% change.
  • Operating Revenue- Title Insurance Segment: $717.80 million compared to the $687.37 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.7% year over year.
  • Operating Revenue- Title Insurance Segment- Net premiums earned: $701.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $671.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.7%.
Shares of Old Republic have returned -2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

