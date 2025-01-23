Back to top

Northern Trust (NTRS) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.96 billion, up 26.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.26, compared to $1.46 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.93 billion, representing a surprise of +1.58%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.88%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.02.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Northern Trust performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Tier 1 Leverage Ratio: 8.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 7.8%.
  • Average Balance-Total earning assets: $133.68 billion versus $135.06 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net interest margin (FTE): 1.7% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1.7%.
  • Total Nonperforming Assets (Nonaccrual Assets): $56 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $47.28 million.
  • Nonaccrual Loans and Leases: $56 million compared to the $47.28 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Wealth Management Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Global Family Office: $100.70 million compared to the $103.07 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15% year over year.
  • Wealth Management Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Total: $546.70 million versus $542.85 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.3% change.
  • Asset Servicing Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Custody and Fund Administration: $456.90 million versus $466.80 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.7% change.
  • Asset Servicing Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Total: $675.50 million versus $685.78 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.4% change.
  • Asset Servicing Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Securities Lending: $20.40 million versus $19.70 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.3% change.
  • Asset Servicing Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Other: $41.30 million compared to the $42.70 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7% year over year.
  • Asset Servicing Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Investment Management: $156.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $156.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.1%.
Shares of Northern Trust have returned +3.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

