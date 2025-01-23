Back to top

GE (GE) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, GE Aerospace (GE - Free Report) reported revenue of $9.88 billion, down 46.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.32, compared to $1.03 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.59% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.54 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.03, the EPS surprise was +28.16%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how GE performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Revenues- Defense and Propulsion Technologies: $2.52 billion compared to the $2.55 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Revenues- Commercial Engines and Services: $7.65 billion versus $7.43 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Segment profit- Defense & Propulsion Technologies: $241 million versus $206.50 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Segment profit- Commercial Engines & Services: $2.16 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.80 billion.
Shares of GE have returned +9.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

