Image: Bigstock

Dime Community (DCOM) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Dime Community (DCOM - Free Report) reported $100.05 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 20.6%. EPS of $0.42 for the same period compares to $0.39 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.46% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $96.71 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.43, the EPS surprise was -2.33%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Dime Community performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 105.9% compared to the 108.9% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets: $12.97 billion compared to the $13.10 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Margin: 2.8% versus 2.7% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $91.10 million compared to the $88.13 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Service charges and other fees: $3.94 million versus $4.36 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Non-interest income- Other: $0.79 million compared to the $0.52 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • BOLI income: $2.83 million versus $2.80 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Loan level derivative income: $0.49 million compared to the $0.27 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Dime Community have returned +1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

