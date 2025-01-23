Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Banc of California (BANC) Q4 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

Banc of California (BANC - Free Report) reported $264.27 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 36.9%. EPS of $0.28 for the same period compares to -$0.46 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.23% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $273.08 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.23, the EPS surprise was +21.74%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Banc of California performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 3% compared to the 3.1% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Annualized net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average total loans held-for-investment: 0.5% versus 0.1% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets: $30.82 billion versus $30.96 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total Non-performing assets: $199.34 million versus $174.39 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Non-performing loans: $189.61 million compared to the $165.06 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $235.29 million versus $238.86 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Total Non Interest Income: $28.99 million versus $34.19 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Other commissions and fees: $8.23 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.21 million.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $4.77 million compared to the $5.33 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Leased equipment income: $10.73 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $11.55 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Banc of California here>>>

Shares of Banc of California have returned +3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Banc of California, Inc. (BANC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise