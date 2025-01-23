Back to top

Atlantic Union (AUB) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Atlantic Union (AUB - Free Report) reported $222.27 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 18.7%. EPS of $0.67 for the same period compares to $0.78 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $221.07 million, representing a surprise of +0.54%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -11.84%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.76.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Atlantic Union performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 59.4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 54.5%.
  • Average Balance - Total earning assets: $22.37 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $22.11 billion.
  • Net charge-offs / total average LHFI (annualized): 0% versus 0.1% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.3% versus 3.4% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $9.83 million compared to the $9.47 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Interchange fees, net: $3.34 million versus $3.32 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Fiduciary and asset management fees: $6.93 million versus $6.95 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Mortgage banking income, net: $0.93 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.06 million.
  • Total Non Interest Income: $35.23 million compared to the $31.71 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Loan-related interest rate swap fees: $5.08 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.01 million.
  • Other operating Income: $3.74 million compared to the $3.41 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net interest income (FTE): $187.04 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $189.36 million.
Shares of Atlantic Union have returned -1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

