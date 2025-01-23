Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About First Bancorp (FBP) Q4 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, First Bancorp (FBP - Free Report) reported revenue of $241.47 million, up 4.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.46, compared to $0.49 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.50% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $235.57 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.41, the EPS surprise was +12.20%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how First Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency ratio: 51.6% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 52.4%.
  • Total Interest-Earning Assets- Average Balance: $19.18 billion compared to the $18.92 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Margin: 4.3% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4.4%.
  • Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis and excluding valuations: $214.49 million compared to the $207.59 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Non Interest Income: $32.20 million compared to the $32.87 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for First Bancorp here>>>

Shares of First Bancorp have returned +4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


First BanCorp. (FBP) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise