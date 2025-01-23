Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Independent Bank (IBCP) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Independent Bank (IBCP - Free Report) reported revenue of $61.97 million, up 25.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.87, compared to $0.79 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +13.50% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $54.6 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.76, the EPS surprise was +14.47%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Independent Bank performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin (GAAP): 3.4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.4%.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 59.1% versus 60.5% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total non-interest income: $19.12 million versus $12.02 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $42.85 million versus $42.64 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Independent Bank have returned -1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

