Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Carter Bankshares (CARE) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (CARE - Free Report) reported $34.7 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.1%. EPS of $0.37 for the same period compares to -$0.02 a year ago.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Carter Bankshares, Inc. (CARE) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise