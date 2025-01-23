Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Heritage Financial (HFWA) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, Heritage Financial (HFWA - Free Report) reported revenue of $60.96 million, up 20.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.51, compared to $0.47 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $60.5 million, representing a surprise of +0.75%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.87%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.46.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Heritage Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 69.3% compared to the 66.7% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.3%.
  • Total Nonperforming Assets: $5.27 million compared to the $8.88 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Nonaccrual Loans: $4.08 million compared to the $6.13 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Average Balance - Total interest earning assets: $6.31 billion versus $6.33 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net charge-offs (recoveries) on loans to average loans receivable, net: 0% versus 0.1% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $3.29 million versus $7.40 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $53.76 million versus $53.17 million estimated by three analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Heritage Financial here>>>

Shares of Heritage Financial have returned +0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise