City Holding (CHCO) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, City Holding (CHCO - Free Report) reported revenue of $71.71 million, up 3.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.94, compared to $1.84 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.63% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $75.19 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.91, the EPS surprise was +1.57%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how City Holding performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 48.4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 50.2%.
  • Interest-earning assets - Total - Average balance: $5.92 billion versus $5.78 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net charge-offs (annualized) as a percent of average loans outstanding: 0% versus 0.1% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.8% versus 3.9% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $16.13 million versus $19.22 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of City Holding have returned -2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

