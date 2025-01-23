Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, Freeport-McMoRan (FCX - Free Report) reported revenue of $5.72 billion, down 3.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.31, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.41% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.92 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.24, the EPS surprise was +29.17%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Freeport-McMoRan performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average realized price per pound - Copper: $4.21 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.06.
  • Sales in thousands of Ounces - Gold - North America: 7 Koz versus 4.2 Koz estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Sales in thousands of Ounces - Gold - Indonesia: 343 Koz versus 338.45 Koz estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Sales in millions of pounds - Copper - Indonesia - Grasberg: 376 Mlbs versus 392.99 Mlbs estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Sales in millions of pounds - Copper - Total South America: 298 Mlbs versus 290.17 Mlbs estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Indonesia: $2.25 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.28 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -17.9%.
  • Revenues- Molybdenum: $177 million versus $260.66 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.7% change.
  • Revenues- South America copper mines: $1.21 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.22 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.5%.
  • Revenues- North America copper mines: $1.61 billion versus $1.35 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.2% change.
  • Revenues- Rod & Refining: $1.47 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.48 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.8%.
  • Revenues- Atlantic Copper Smelting & Refining: $679 million compared to the $765.75 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Corporate, other & eliminations: -$1.66 billion compared to the -$1.44 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.5% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Freeport-McMoRan here>>>

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan have returned -0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise