OSI (OSIS) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, OSI Systems (OSIS - Free Report) reported revenue of $419.82 million, up 12.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.42, compared to $2.21 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $405.17 million, representing a surprise of +3.62%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.98%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.35.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how OSI performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Healthcare division: $44.85 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $42.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.2%.
  • Revenues- Intersegment eliminations: -$15.76 million versus -$14.97 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.5% change.
  • Revenues- Optoelectronics and Manufacturing division, including intersegment revenues: $100.74 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $96.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.7%.
  • Revenues- Security division: $289.99 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $281.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16%.
Shares of OSI have returned -4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

