First Mid Bancshares (FMBH) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, First Mid Bancshares (FMBH - Free Report) reported revenue of $85.31 million, up 7.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.87, compared to $0.94 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $81.65 million, representing a surprise of +4.49%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.10%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.82.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how First Mid Bancshares performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio [%]: 59.5% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 63.8%.
  • Net Interest Margin [%]: 3.4% versus 3.4% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Average Earning Assets [$M]: $6.88 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.89 billion.
  • Non-interest Income [$M]: $26.36 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $23.41 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $58.95 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $58.54 million.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $59.72 million compared to the $59.34 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Insurance commissions: $6.81 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.25 million.
  • Wealth management revenues: $6.28 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.20 million.
  • ATM/debit card revenue: $4.20 million versus $4.20 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Other: $4.92 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.25 million.
  • Mortgage banking revenues: $1.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.90 million.
  • Service charges: $3.06 million versus $3.17 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for First Mid Bancshares here>>>

Shares of First Mid Bancshares have returned -3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

