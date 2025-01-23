TEM Stock Rises on Launch of AI-Powered Health Concierge App

Tempus AI, Inc. ( TEM Quick Quote TEM - Free Report) recently unveiled olivia, an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven health concierge app designed to assist patients in managing their health. With olivia, users can centralize medical data, gain insights, and track health progress, all through an easy-to-use platform available on both iOS and Android.
The app integrates with various health systems and devices, offering features such as AI-powered summaries and smart notetaking. Its goal is to empower patients to take control of their health and improve their overall care experience.
Likely Trend of TEM Stock Following the News
Following the announcement, shares of the company moved north 5.9% to $50.45 on Wednesday. In the past six months, TEM shares have gained 32.6% compared with the
industry’s 18.2% growth. The S&P 500 increased 12.1% in the same time frame.
The launch of olivia should positively impact its stock price by positioning the company at the forefront of healthcare technology. As demand for digital health solutions grows, olivia’s innovative features, like data integration and patient insights, are likely to drive more users and partnerships, increasing revenue potential. The app’s potential to improve patient outcomes could enhance Tempus’ reputation, attracting investors looking for growth in the AI healthcare space and leading to increased investor confidence and long-term stock appreciation.
Meanwhile, TEM currently has a market capitalization of $7.5 billion. In the last reported quarter, TEM delivered an earnings surprise of 7.41%.
olivia is designed to consolidate and organize health data into a single, unified platform, making it easier for patients to access and manage their medical records. By integrating with over 1,000 health systems through electronic health record integration, syncing with health devices and allowing manual uploads, olivia builds a dynamic timeline of health information. This timeline includes critical records such as lab results, imaging reports, visit summaries, and detailed clinical data like DICOM images, which patients can share directly with their healthcare providers.
With the support of AI, olivia enhances the user experience by enabling patients to query their health data and receive actionable, data-driven responses. For example, a patient can ask the app to “summarize my health status,” and olivia will generate a concise summary of the relevant health information. Additionally, the app provides access to external resources to supplement the personalized insights from the patient’s existing health data, offering an even deeper understanding of their medical situation.
New features of olivia include a Smart Profile Summary, which synthesizes data from both provider records and manual uploads into an AI-generated profile detailing clinical diagnoses, medications, and care teams. The AI-enabled Notetaker generates written transcripts and smart summaries of physician appointments. olivia also allows easy upload and sharing of medical images, track health metrics like symptoms and mood, and integrates with Apple Health and Google Fit. Additionally, it enables direct data import from healthcare providers to organize all health records in one platform.
TEM’s Recent Developments
Recently, Tempus announced the national launch of its FDA-approved xT CDx test, a comprehensive 648-gene next-generation sequencing assay designed for solid tumor profiling. This test provides crucial insights for oncology patients, including microsatellite instability status and companion diagnostic claims for colorectal cancer. The xT CDx test uses a matched tumor and normal sample approach for more accurate identification of cancer-driving mutations. It is now available to clinicians nationwide, with additional molecular insights available through complementary tests like RNA sequencing and liquid biopsy.
Tempus also introduced new generative AI capabilities in Tempus One, allowing healthcare providers and researchers to query millions of unstructured documents for enhanced clinical care and research. The updates enable seamless patient data integration into a timeline, facilitate clinical trial matching by analyzing both structured and unstructured data, and expedite prior authorization tasks. Additionally, researchers can now quickly access de-identified data, improving the speed and accuracy of precision medicine discoveries. These advancements aim to streamline clinical workflows and accelerate drug development.
TEM’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
TEM carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are
ResMed ( RMD Quick Quote RMD - Free Report) , Masimo ( MASI Quick Quote MASI - Free Report) and Abbott Laboratories ( ABT Quick Quote ABT - Free Report) .
ResMed, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated earnings growth rate of 21.1% for 2025. You can see
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
ResMed’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 6.41%. Its shares have risen 31.6% against the industry’s 12.8% decline in the past year.
Masimo, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an estimated growth rate of 11.8% for 2025. MASI’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 17.10%. Its shares have risen 51.4% compared with the industry’s 6.8% growth in the past year.
Abbott, carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 at present, has an estimated earnings growth rate of 10% for 2025. It delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 1.64%. ABT’s shares have risen 9.5% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 9.4% growth.
Details on TEM's Health Concierge App, olivia
