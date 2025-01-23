GLW Deploys Gorilla Armor 2 in Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Devices

Corning Incorporated ( GLW Quick Quote GLW - Free Report) recently announced that Samsung Electronics has opted to deploy Corning Gorilla Armor 2 in Samsung’s latest Galaxy S25 Ultra mobile devices. This state-of-the-art solution is the industry’s first scratch-resistant, anti-reflective glass ceramic cover material, setting a new benchmark for smartphone durability and display technology. Corning Gorilla Armor 2 offers superior durability to its predecessors and other alternative glass-ceramic materials. During the lab trial, it survived drops up to 2.2 meters on a concrete-like surface. It is also significantly more scratch resistant than competitive lithium-aluminosilicate cover glasses available on the market. Greater durability and improved scratch resistance features will empower mobile devices to withstand the wear and tear of daily usage. Its impressive anti-reflective properties reduce reflection in indoor and outdoor ambient settings. It also enhances contrast ratio, ensuring an exceptional display experience for end users in various lighting conditions. With such remarkable features, Corning Gorilla Armor 2 demonstrates a significant advancement in mobile display protection. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, equipped with Corning Gorilla Armor 2, will offer a resilient mobile experience to customers. Will This Development Benefit GLW Stock?
In 2024, Samsung also used Corning Gorilla Armor in its S24 Ultra smartphones for its unparalleled durability. Samsung and Corning shared a strategic vision for innovation built on their decades-old business relationship. Samsung is one of the prominent players in the smartphone industry, and its decision to incorporate GLW’s advanced cover materials in its flagship smartphone serves as a testament to GLW’s robust display solution.
In today’s digital world, smartphones have become essential in daily life. Smartphones are extensively used in diverse environments for various use cases such as mobile gaming, video streaming, AR applications, navigation, fitness and more. This is driving up the demand for tougher and clearer display technologies. Recognizing this market trend, Corning is placing a strong emphasis on developing state-of-the-art, optically advanced cover materials. The new Corning Gorilla Armor 2 exhibits a perfect combination of durability, toughness and enhanced display clarity. The solution will likely gain solid traction in the premium smartphone segment in upcoming quarters. GLW’s Stock Price Movement
Shares of Corning have gained 77.9% over the past year compared with the industry's 87% growth.
GLW's Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Corning currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
