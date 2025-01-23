We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
KBR Wins Contract to Boost Sustainable Energy in Saudi Arabia
KBR, Inc. (KBR - Free Report) has been awarded a significant contract to support the sustainable production of energy resources in Saudi Arabia. This partnership with Saudi Aramco is part of the Master Expansion Program and aims to increase gas handling capacity at key regional locations, ensuring the Kingdom's energy requirements are met.
Under the contract, which runs through 2028, KBR will be involved in increasing and maintaining the maximum sustainable capacity across the Shaybah field's four Gas-Oil Separation Plants (GOSPs). This effort includes power plant enhancements and well injection facilities, which are crucial for Saudi Arabia’s energy future.
The project places a strong emphasis on sustainability, integrating carbon-free energy alternatives, carbon capture, and gas reinjection to reduce emissions. By optimizing existing equipment and GOSP plot space and evaluating a greenfield facility, the initiative supports Saudi Aramco’s 2060 net-zero goals, enhancing resource efficiency.
KBR’s Legacy of Partnership and Progress
KBR’s presence in Saudi Arabia spans over four decades of impactful collaboration. During this time, KBR has been pivotal in advancing key sectors such as energy, infrastructure, and sustainability. Consistently delivering innovative solutions, KBR’s work aligns with Saudi Arabia's ambitious Vision 2030. This enduring relationship reflects KBR's dedication to excellence and shared progress, further strengthening its position in the region.
KBR Share Price Performance
KBR’s shares have lost 10.4% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry’s 6.2% decline. Although high costs and expenses are posing concerns, increased activity in energy transition projects is likely to be beneficial in the upcoming period.
The awarded contract not only highlights KBR’s strategic positioning in the sustainable energy sector but also underscores its role in driving significant advancements in Saudi Arabia. KBR’s innovative approach and long-standing partnership with Saudi Aramco signify a robust growth trajectory, making it a compelling prospect for investors focused on sustainable and long-term gains.
KBR’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks
KBR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
