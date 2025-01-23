GE Aerospace Earnings Surpass Estimates in Q4, Surge 103% Y/Y

GE Aerospace ( GE Quick Quote GE - Free Report) has reported fourth-quarter 2024 results, wherein revenues and earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. It is worth noting that in April 2024, GE Aerospace emerged as a separate public company, following the spin-off of GE Vernova Inc. ( GEV Quick Quote GEV - Free Report) from General Electric. Inside GE’s Headlines
The company’s fourth-quarter adjusted earnings were $1.32 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03. The bottom line rose 103% year over year.
Total revenues were $10.8 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 14%. Total orders grew 46% on a year-over-year basis to $15.5 billion. Adjusted revenues were $9.9 billion, marking a year-over-year rise of 16%. The metric beat the consensus estimate of $9.5 billion. Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar . GE’s Segmental Discussion
Revenues from the company’s Commercial Engines & Services business jumped 19% year over year to $7.7 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the business’ revenues was pegged at $7.4 billion. The results were driven by higher shop visit work scope, increased spare parts and price. Total orders in the segment rose 50% year over year to $12.9 billion.
The Defense & Propulsion Technologies segment’s revenues totaled $2.5 billion, up 4% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s revenues was pegged at $2.6 billion. Results benefited from the strong momentum in the defense & propulsion technologies business. Total orders in the segment increased 22% year over year to $2.8 billion. GE’s Margin Profile
GE Aerospace’s cost of sales (comprising costs of equipment and services sold) grew 8.1% year over year at $6.8 billion. Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased 3.5% year over year to $1.2 billion. Research and development expenses totaled $385 million, reflecting a year-over-year rise of 30.1%.
GE Aerospace’s adjusted operating profit was $2 billion, up 49% year over year. The margin was 20.1%, up 450 basis points. GE Aerospace’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
Exiting the fourth quarter, GE Aerospace had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $13.6 billion compared with $15.2 billion at the end of December 2023. The company’s long-term borrowings were $17.2 billion compared with $19.4 billion at the end of December 2023.
For 2024, the adjusted free cash flow was $6.1 billion compared with $4.7 billion in the year-ago period. In 2024, GE rewarded its shareholders with a dividend payment of $1 billion. The company repurchased shares for $5.4 billion during the same period. GE’s Outlook
For 2025, GE expects adjusted revenues to grow in the low-double-digit range from the year-ago period's actual. Operating profit is estimated to be in the band of $7.8-$8.2 billion. Adjusted earnings are predicted to be in the range of $5.10-$5.45 per share. The free cash flow is anticipated to be in the band of $6.3-$6.8 billion, with the conversion rate projected to be more than 100%.
GE Aerospace expects the Commercial Engines & Services segment’s revenues to grow in the mid-teen digits, whereas operating profit is anticipated to be in the band of $7.6-$7.9 billion. For the Defense & Propulsion Technologies segment, revenues are projected to increase in the mid to high-single-digit range, whereas operating profit is anticipated to be $1.0-$1.3 billion. GE’s Zacks Rank
The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see
. the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here Performance of Other Companies Alaska Air Group ( ALK Quick Quote ALK - Free Report) reported quarterly earnings of $0.97 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.47. This compares with earnings of $0.30 per share a year ago. Alaska Air posted revenues of $3.53 billion for the quarter ended December 2024, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.64%. This compares with year-ago revenues of $2.55 billion. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. ( UAL Quick Quote UAL - Free Report) reported quarterly earnings per share of $3.26, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.01. The bottom line increased 63% on a year-over-year basis. Operating revenues of $14.7 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.4 billion. The top line increased 7.8% year over year due to upbeat air travel demand. This was driven by a 6.9% rise in passenger revenues (which accounted for 90.3% of the top line) to $13.3 billion.
Image: Bigstock
GE Aerospace Earnings Surpass Estimates in Q4, Surge 103% Y/Y
GE Aerospace (GE - Free Report) has reported fourth-quarter 2024 results, wherein revenues and earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
It is worth noting that in April 2024, GE Aerospace emerged as a separate public company, following the spin-off of GE Vernova Inc. (GEV - Free Report) from General Electric.
Inside GE’s Headlines
The company’s fourth-quarter adjusted earnings were $1.32 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03. The bottom line rose 103% year over year.
Total revenues were $10.8 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 14%. Total orders grew 46% on a year-over-year basis to $15.5 billion.
Adjusted revenues were $9.9 billion, marking a year-over-year rise of 16%. The metric beat the consensus estimate of $9.5 billion.
Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.
GE’s Segmental Discussion
Revenues from the company’s Commercial Engines & Services business jumped 19% year over year to $7.7 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the business’ revenues was pegged at $7.4 billion. The results were driven by higher shop visit work scope, increased spare parts and price. Total orders in the segment rose 50% year over year to $12.9 billion.
The Defense & Propulsion Technologies segment’s revenues totaled $2.5 billion, up 4% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s revenues was pegged at $2.6 billion. Results benefited from the strong momentum in the defense & propulsion technologies business. Total orders in the segment increased 22% year over year to $2.8 billion.
GE Aerospace Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
GE Aerospace price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | GE Aerospace Quote
GE’s Margin Profile
GE Aerospace’s cost of sales (comprising costs of equipment and services sold) grew 8.1% year over year at $6.8 billion. Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased 3.5% year over year to $1.2 billion. Research and development expenses totaled $385 million, reflecting a year-over-year rise of 30.1%.
GE Aerospace’s adjusted operating profit was $2 billion, up 49% year over year. The margin was 20.1%, up 450 basis points.
GE Aerospace’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
Exiting the fourth quarter, GE Aerospace had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $13.6 billion compared with $15.2 billion at the end of December 2023. The company’s long-term borrowings were $17.2 billion compared with $19.4 billion at the end of December 2023.
For 2024, the adjusted free cash flow was $6.1 billion compared with $4.7 billion in the year-ago period.
In 2024, GE rewarded its shareholders with a dividend payment of $1 billion. The company repurchased shares for $5.4 billion during the same period.
GE’s Outlook
For 2025, GE expects adjusted revenues to grow in the low-double-digit range from the year-ago period's actual. Operating profit is estimated to be in the band of $7.8-$8.2 billion. Adjusted earnings are predicted to be in the range of $5.10-$5.45 per share. The free cash flow is anticipated to be in the band of $6.3-$6.8 billion, with the conversion rate projected to be more than 100%.
GE Aerospace expects the Commercial Engines & Services segment’s revenues to grow in the mid-teen digits, whereas operating profit is anticipated to be in the band of $7.6-$7.9 billion. For the Defense & Propulsion Technologies segment, revenues are projected to increase in the mid to high-single-digit range, whereas operating profit is anticipated to be $1.0-$1.3 billion.
GE’s Zacks Rank
The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Performance of Other Companies
Alaska Air Group (ALK - Free Report) reported quarterly earnings of $0.97 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.47. This compares with earnings of $0.30 per share a year ago.
Alaska Air posted revenues of $3.53 billion for the quarter ended December 2024, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.64%. This compares with year-ago revenues of $2.55 billion.
United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL - Free Report) reported quarterly earnings per share of $3.26, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.01. The bottom line increased 63% on a year-over-year basis.
Operating revenues of $14.7 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.4 billion. The top line increased 7.8% year over year due to upbeat air travel demand. This was driven by a 6.9% rise in passenger revenues (which accounted for 90.3% of the top line) to $13.3 billion.