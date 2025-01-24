We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
In the latest trading session, Super Micro Computer (SMCI - Free Report) closed at $33.41, marking a -1.33% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.93%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.22%.
Coming into today, shares of the server technology company had lost 1.37% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.02%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.69%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Super Micro Computer in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.75, marking a 33.93% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $5.8 billion, indicating a 58.32% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
SMCI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.16 per share and revenue of $24.05 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +42.99% and +60.95%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Super Micro Computer. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Super Micro Computer holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Super Micro Computer has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.73 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.63, so one might conclude that Super Micro Computer is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Computer- Storage Devices industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.