Nvidia (NVDA) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts
Nvidia (NVDA - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $147.22, indicating a +0.1% change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.93%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.22%.
The maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence's shares have seen an increase of 4.89% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.69%.
The upcoming earnings release of Nvidia will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 26, 2025. On that day, Nvidia is projected to report earnings of $0.84 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 61.54%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $37.72 billion, indicating a 70.68% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
NVDA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.94 per share and revenue of $129.02 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +126.15% and +111.78%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nvidia should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Right now, Nvidia possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, Nvidia currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 50.03. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.15.
Also, we should mention that NVDA has a PEG ratio of 2.5. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Semiconductor - General industry held an average PEG ratio of 3.17.
The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
