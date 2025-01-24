We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Ford Motor Company (F) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing
In the latest market close, Ford Motor Company (F - Free Report) reached $10.16, with a +1.3% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.93%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.22%.
Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 0.1% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector with its loss of 1.54% and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 2.69%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Ford Motor Company in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 5, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.34, indicating a 17.24% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $43.63 billion, reflecting a 0.76% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Ford Motor Company. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Ford Motor Company is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.
Looking at its valuation, Ford Motor Company is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.85. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.08, so one might conclude that Ford Motor Company is trading at a discount comparatively.
It is also worth noting that F currently has a PEG ratio of 1.93. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Automotive - Domestic industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.76 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.