We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
The most recent trading session ended with Adobe Systems (ADBE - Free Report) standing at $437.28, reflecting a -0.01% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.93%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.22%.
The the stock of software maker has fallen by 2.37% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.69%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Adobe Systems in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $4.97, marking a 10.94% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $5.65 billion, reflecting a 9.11% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
ADBE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $20.39 per share and revenue of $23.45 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +10.69% and +9.04%, respectively.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Adobe Systems. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% higher within the past month. Adobe Systems is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In the context of valuation, Adobe Systems is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 21.44. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 31.4.
Also, we should mention that ADBE has a PEG ratio of 1.73. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Computer - Software industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.46.
The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 165, this industry ranks in the bottom 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.