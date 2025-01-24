We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
ODP Corp. (ODP) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
The latest trading session saw ODP Corp. (ODP - Free Report) ending at $22.50, denoting a -1.62% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.53% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.93%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.22%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the office supply retailer had lost 4.95% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.69% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of ODP Corp. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.80, showcasing a 13.04% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.59 billion, down 11.77% from the year-ago period.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for ODP Corp. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. ODP Corp. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, ODP Corp. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.25. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 12.43 of its industry.
Also, we should mention that ODP has a PEG ratio of 0.38. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Miscellaneous industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.39.
The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.