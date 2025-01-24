We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Modine (MOD) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
The most recent trading session ended with Modine (MOD - Free Report) standing at $140, reflecting a -1.88% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.53%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.93%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.22%.
Shares of the heating and cooling products maker have appreciated by 20.32% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 1.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.69%.
The upcoming earnings release of Modine will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 4, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.79, marking a 6.76% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $614.7 million, up 9.49% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.83 per share and revenue of $2.62 billion, which would represent changes of +17.85% and +8.91%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Modine. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% lower within the past month. As of now, Modine holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
From a valuation perspective, Modine is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 37.29. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 11.8 of its industry.
It is also worth noting that MOD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.1. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. MOD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.8 as of yesterday's close.
The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, placing it within the bottom 36% of over 250 industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
