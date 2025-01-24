We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Monday.com (MNDY) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
The most recent trading session ended with Monday.com (MNDY - Free Report) standing at $248.90, reflecting a -1.91% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.93%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.22%.
Coming into today, shares of the project management software developer had gained 8.07% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.02%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.69%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Monday.com in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 10, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Monday.com to post earnings of $0.78 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 20%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $261.14 million, up 28.91% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Monday.com. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 4.52% decrease. Monday.com is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Monday.com has a Forward P/E ratio of 73.06 right now. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 29.37 of its industry.
We can additionally observe that MNDY currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.72. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Software industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.27.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, placing it within the top 16% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
