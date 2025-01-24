We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Emcor Group (EME) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
Emcor Group (EME - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $531.80, moving -0.78% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.53% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.93%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.22%.
Shares of the construction and maintenance company have appreciated by 15.64% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Construction sector's gain of 4.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.69%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Emcor Group in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 26, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $5.54, marking a 23.94% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $3.87 billion, indicating a 12.6% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Emcor Group. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Emcor Group is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note Emcor Group's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 24.11. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.06.
The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, finds itself in the bottom 32% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
