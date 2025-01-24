We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing
C3.ai, Inc. (AI - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $34.04, demonstrating a +1.22% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.53%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.93%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.22%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 5.82% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.02%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.69%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of C3.ai, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.25, reflecting a 92.31% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $97.97 million, indicating a 24.96% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.63 per share and revenue of $388.16 million. These totals would mark changes of -34.04% and +29.57%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for C3.ai, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. As of now, C3.ai, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, finds itself in the top 20% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.