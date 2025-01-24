We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, Columbia Banking (COLB) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Columbia Banking (COLB - Free Report) reported $487.12 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 6.2%. EPS of $0.71 for the same period compares to $0.44 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.91% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $491.6 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.65, the EPS surprise was +9.23%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Columbia Banking performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Columbia Banking here>>>
- Efficiency Ratio: 54.6% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 53.8%.
- Net Interest Margin: 3.6% versus 3.6% estimated by four analysts on average.
- Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding: 0.3% versus 0.3% estimated by four analysts on average.
- Average Balance - Total interest earning assets: $47.87 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $48.46 billion.
- Total non-performing assets: $169.56 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $174.59 million.
- Total non-performing loans and leases: $166.89 million versus $149.31 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Net Interest Income: $437.37 million versus $432.64 million estimated by four analysts on average.
- Total noninterest income: $49.75 million versus $59 million estimated by four analysts on average.
- Service charges on deposits: $18.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $18.90 million.
- Net interest income (FTE): $438.42 million versus $433.93 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Financial services and trust revenue: $5.27 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $5.30 million.
- BOLI income: $4.74 million versus $4.28 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Columbia Banking have returned +4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.