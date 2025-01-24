Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Texas Instruments (TXN) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Texas Instruments (TXN - Free Report) reported $4.01 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.7%. EPS of $1.30 for the same period compares to $1.49 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.86 billion, representing a surprise of +3.87%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.24%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.19.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Texas Instruments performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Other: $220 million versus $213.67 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.3% change.
  • Revenue- Embedded Processing: $613 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $588.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -18.5%.
  • Revenue- Analog: $3.17 billion compared to the $3.05 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.7% year over year.
  • Operating Profit- Analog: $1.24 billion compared to the $1.15 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating Profit- Other: $82 million versus $3.72 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating Profit- Embedded Processing: $58 million versus $103.78 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Texas Instruments here>>>

Shares of Texas Instruments have returned +2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise