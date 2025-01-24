We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
In the latest market close, Louisiana-Pacific (LPX - Free Report) reached $115.50, with a -0.57% movement compared to the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.93%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.22%.
The home construction supplier's shares have seen an increase of 10.53% over the last month, surpassing the Construction sector's gain of 4.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.69%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Louisiana-Pacific in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 19, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.74, up 4.23% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $653.85 million, indicating a 0.63% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Louisiana-Pacific should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.63% higher. Louisiana-Pacific is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In the context of valuation, Louisiana-Pacific is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 21.64. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.75, which means Louisiana-Pacific is trading at a discount to the group.
Meanwhile, LPX's PEG ratio is currently 1.4. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Building Products - Wood industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.35 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.