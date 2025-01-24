We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Hasbro (HAS) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts
In the latest market close, Hasbro (HAS - Free Report) reached $57.54, with a +0.51% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.53% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.93%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.22%.
The the stock of toy maker has risen by 0.17% in the past month, leading the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.2% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 2.69%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Hasbro in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Hasbro is projected to report earnings of $0.34 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 10.53%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.02 billion, reflecting a 20.7% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hasbro should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.61% lower. Hasbro is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Hasbro is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.21. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.33.
It is also worth noting that HAS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.49. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. HAS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.86 as of yesterday's close.
The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, positioning it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.