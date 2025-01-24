We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Kroger (KR) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
Kroger (KR - Free Report) closed at $58.57 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.32% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.53%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.93%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.22%.
The the stock of supermarket chain has fallen by 4.97% in the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.69%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Kroger in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.10, marking a 17.91% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $34.62 billion, reflecting a 6.6% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.44 per share and a revenue of $147.52 billion, signifying shifts of -6.72% and -1.68%, respectively, from the last year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Kroger. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.14% higher. Currently, Kroger is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Kroger is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 13.22. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 13.34 of its industry.
It's also important to note that KR currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.76. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Retail - Supermarkets industry stood at 2.34 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 200, placing it within the bottom 21% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.