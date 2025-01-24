We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Markets Ramp Up to End Session; Q4 Beats for TXN, ISRG
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Markets gathered together and finished in robust fashion in the green today, ramping up in the final 20 minutes of trading on news that President Trump signed an executive order on a crypto-related digital access stockpile. The Dow closed +408 points higher on the day, +0.92%, the S&P 500 hit a new all-time closing high of 6,118 — +32 points, +0.53% — the Nasdaq zoomed out of negative territory to finish +0.22% and the small-cap Russell 2000 climbed +0.47%.
In Director of Research Sheraz Mian's latest podcast interview, he discusses the impact of the incoming administration on the stock market, particular as this comes during an already mostly strong earnings season.
Q4 Earnings Roundup: TXN, ISRG and CSX
Texas Instruments (TXN - Free Report) easily surpassed expectations on both top and bottom lines in its Q4 earnings report released after today’s closing bell. Earnings of $1.30 per share overtook the Zacks consensus of $1.19 (though still below the $1.49 per share reported in its year-ago quarter). Revenues came in at $4.01 billion, nicely ahead of the $3.89 billion analysts were looking for, on +2% growth in its all-important analog segment, year over year. Guidance was a tad underwhelming, however, and shares of TXN are down in late trading.
Intuitive Surgical (ISRG - Free Report) , maker of the da Vinci surgical procedure device, beat earnings estimates by 11 cents to come in at $1.88 per share — nicely ahead of the $1.60 per share in the year-ago quarter. Revenues were in-line with estimates at $2.41 billion, on +18% growth in da Vinci procedure volume and +36% in systems sales. The company expects +13-16% growth in da Vinci sales through 2025. But share are selling off -2% on the news in late trading.
Transportation major CSX (CSX - Free Report) reported misses on both top and bottom lines in its Q4 report after today’s close, earnings 38 cents per share versus expectations of 43 cents. Revenues were also a little bit light at $3.54 billion in the quarter, with full-year revenue guidance slimming to $14.54 billion from $14.58 billion previously expected. Shares are down -2.67% on the news, sending shares back into the red year-to-date.
What to Expect Friday in the Stock Market
Aside from more earnings reports, including from the likes of Verizon (VZ - Free Report) , NextEra Energy (NEE - Free Report) and American Express (AXP - Free Report) , we’ll see Friday morning results from the latest S&P flash Services and Manufacturing PMI, after the market opens. Services are supposed to drag a tad, but Manufacturing is expected to inch closer to that 50 threshold between growth and contraction. Also, Existing Home Sales for December and final January Consumer Sentiment numbers hit the tape.
