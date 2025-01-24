Back to top

MidWestOne (MOFG) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

MidWestOne (MOFG - Free Report) reported $59.78 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 64.1%. EPS of $0.77 for the same period compares to $0.51 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.61% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $56.07 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.72, the EPS surprise was +6.94%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how MidWestOne performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 3.4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.3%.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 59.1% versus 59.2% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $10.84 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $10.39 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $48.94 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $45.68 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for MidWestOne here>>>

Shares of MidWestOne have returned +1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

