Compared to Estimates, Byline Bancorp (BY) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Byline Bancorp (BY - Free Report) reported revenue of $104.67 million, up 3.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.69, compared to $0.73 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.57% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $100.1 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.60, the EPS surprise was +15.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Byline Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 53.6% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 55.4%.
  • Net Interest Margin: 4% versus 3.9% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net charge-offs of loans and leases: 0.5% versus 0.4% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets: $8.79 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.85 billion.
  • Net Interest Income: $88.52 million compared to the $86.07 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net gains on sales of loans: $7.11 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $5.64 million.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $16.15 million versus $14.25 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Wealth management and trust income: $1.11 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.05 million.
  • Fees and service charges on deposits: $2.65 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.62 million.
  • ATM and interchange fees: $1.08 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.20 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Byline Bancorp here>>>

Shares of Byline Bancorp have returned -3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

