Compared to Estimates, Sallie Mae (SLM) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Sallie Mae (SLM - Free Report) reported revenue of $362.19 million, down 6.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.50, compared to $0.72 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $371.27 million, representing a surprise of -2.45%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -7.41%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.54.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Sallie Mae performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 4.9% compared to the 5% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Average Balances-Interest earning assets: $29.30 billion versus $29.92 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $362.19 million versus $370.24 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $27.78 million versus $26.09 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Other income: $27.71 million versus $23.59 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of Sallie Mae have returned +4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

