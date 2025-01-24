Back to top

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB - Free Report) reported $345.78 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.3%. EPS of $0.57 for the same period compares to $0.53 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $343.34 million, representing a surprise of +0.71%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.64%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.55.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Associated Banc-Corp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Annualized year-to-date net charge offs (recoveries) to year-to-date average loans: 0.2% versus 0.3% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Average Balance - Total earning assets: 38.88 billion compared to the 38.75 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Interest Margin: 2.8% compared to the 2.9% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total nonperforming assets: $144.16 million versus $148.76 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Fully tax-equivalent efficiency ratio: 61.1% versus 59.5% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $273.97 million versus $277.90 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Wealth management fees: $24.10 million versus $23.52 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Service charges and deposit accounts fees: $13.23 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $13.19 million.
  • Card-based fees: $11.95 million compared to the $12.03 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $71.82 million versus $66.70 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Capital markets, net: $9.03 million versus $4.59 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Mortgage banking, net: $3.39 million compared to the $2.09 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Associated Banc-Corp have returned +4.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

