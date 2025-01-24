Back to top

SouthState (SSB) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, SouthState (SSB - Free Report) reported revenue of $450.32 million, up 7.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.93, compared to $1.67 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $435.63 million, representing a surprise of +3.37%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.56%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.73.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how SouthState performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin (Non-Tax Equivalent): 3.5% versus 3.5% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 55.7% compared to the 56.6% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total Nonperforming Assets: $213.35 million compared to the $194.01 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets: $42.30 billion compared to the $41.60 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans (annualized): 0.1% versus 0.2% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $369.78 million versus $360.77 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $80.55 million versus $74.74 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net interest income, tax equivalent (Non-GAAP): $370.33 million compared to the $362.31 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of SouthState have returned -1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

