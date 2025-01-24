Back to top

Community West Bancshares (CWBC) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Community West Bancshares (CWBC - Free Report) reported $34.33 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 53.4%. EPS of $0.38 for the same period compares to $0.50 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $34.14 million, representing a surprise of +0.54%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -15.56%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.45.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Community West Bancshares performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 67.6% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 64.5%.
  • Net Interest Margin: 4% versus 3.8% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total Nonaccrual Loan: $6.46 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.36 million.
  • Average Interest-Earning Assets: $3.26 billion compared to the $3.33 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Nonperforming Assets: $6.46 million compared to the $3.36 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Charge-Offs (% of Average Loans): 0% compared to the 0.1% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Non Interest Income: $2.30 million compared to the $2.96 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $32.02 million versus $31.22 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Community West Bancshares have returned -3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

