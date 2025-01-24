Back to top

Middlefield Banc (MBCN) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Middlefield Banc Corp. (MBCN - Free Report) reported $17.47 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. EPS of $0.60 for the same period compares to $0.44 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17.05 million, representing a surprise of +2.46%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +27.66%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.47.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Middlefield Banc performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 3.6% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.4%.
  • Average Interest Earning Assets: $1.77 billion versus $1.78 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding: 0.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.2%.
  • Efficiency ratio: 65.1% compared to the 70% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $1.91 million compared to the $1.90 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $15.56 million compared to the $15.15 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Middlefield Banc have returned -15.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

