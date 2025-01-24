Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Heritage Commerce (HTBK) Q4 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, Heritage Commerce (HTBK - Free Report) reported revenue of $46.37 million, up 4.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.17, compared to $0.22 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $43.56 million, representing a surprise of +6.46%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -5.56%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.18.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Heritage Commerce performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 3.3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.2%.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 65.4% versus 63.3% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total Non-Performing - Loan: $7.67 million versus $7.40 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Non-Performing - Assets: $7.67 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $7.65 million.
  • Average Balances-Interest earning assets: $5.27 billion versus $5.17 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Non Interest Income: $2.19 million versus $2.24 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $44.19 million versus $41.32 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $44.24 million compared to the $42.11 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Gain on sale of SBA loans: $0.13 million versus $0.10 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Heritage Commerce here>>>

Shares of Heritage Commerce have returned -4.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise