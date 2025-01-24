We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Petrobras Declares Extension of Tupi Field FPSO Stay Till 2030
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (PBR - Free Report) , on behalf of the Tupi field consortium, recently announced an extension to the charter term of the FPSO Cidade de Angra dos Reis by another five years. The extension contract for the floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit was inked with Tupi Pilot MV 22 BV and Modec Serviços de Petróleo do Brasil Ltda. for prolonging the FPSO stay along with certain adjustments to the unit so that it can boost the current production potential.
After extending the services of the FPSO for another five years, the consortium expects to decommission the unit in 2030.
The Tupi consortium comprises Petrobras, which has an operating interest of 67.21%; Shell, which holds a 23.02% interest; Petrogal, which holds a 9.20% interest; and PPSA, which holds a 0.551% interest.
How Will PBR Benefit From the Contract Extension?
Along with extending the term of the contract, PBR is all set to make certain amendments to the terms of the agreement to include the provision of certain upgrades to the FPSO unit and to boost the production potential beyond its current levels of about 50,000 barrels per day. The improvements in the FPSO unit will not only bolster production efficiency but will also enhance the integrity of the platform with better operational safety and reduced greenhouse gas emissions.
The contract extension seamlessly aligns with PBR’s 2025-2029 business plan and emphasizes its commitment to continuing to expand its operations in the Tupi field.
Overview of Cidade de Angra dos Reis FPSO
Cidade de Angra dos Reis was the first high-capacity FPSO to operate in the pre-salt layer of the Santos Basin. The unit is capable of processing up to 100,000 barrels of oil per day and 5 million m3 of gas. The FPSO is a pioneer of technological advancement as it can remove H2S and CO2 and re-inject CO2 downhole at 550 bar. The FPSO has been working on the Tupi field since October 2010 on a 15-year lease agreement and has received a five-year contract extension to work until 2030.
PBR’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Petrobras is the largest integrated energy firm in Brazil and one of the largest in Latin America. Currently, PBR has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors interested in the energy sector might look at some top-ranked stocks like Equinor ASA (EQNR - Free Report) , Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR - Free Report) and Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG - Free Report) .While Equinor and Gulfport Energy currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, Cheniere Energy carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Equinor ASA is one of the premier integrated energy companies in the world, with operations spreading across 30 countries. EQNR’s expected EPS growth rate for the next five years is 5.80%, which aligns favorably with the industry growth rate of 5.10%.
Gulfport Energy is an independent natural gas and oil company focused on the exploration and development of natural gas and oil properties in North America. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GPOR’s 2024 earnings indicates 108.53% year-over-year growth.
Houston, TX-based Cheniere Energy is primarily engaged in businesses related to liquefied natural gas through its two business segments: LNG terminal, and LNG and natural gas marketing. LNG’s expected EPS (earnings per share) growth rate for the next quarter is 34.27%.