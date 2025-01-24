See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
BASF SE (BASFY)
Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS)
New Gold Inc. (NGD)
BASF's Personal Care Unit Unveils Innovative Technology for Retinol
BASF SE's (BASFY - Free Report) Personal Care business has introduced VitaGuard A to meet the growing market demand for retinol and strengthen its position as a major ingredient in cosmetics. This latest invention involves the encapsulation of free retinol.
Retinol is a key anti-aging molecule commonly used in cosmetics. However, it can cause skin irritation and is sensitive to light and air, making it difficult for formulators to employ it extensively. VitaGuard A was created using proprietary solid lipid particles that protect retinol from degradation, limit skin irritation and promote skin bioavailability for greater cosmetic efficacy.
Several in vitro and ex vivo studies undertaken by BASF have demonstrated that VitaGuard A improves retinol stability in cosmetic formulations compared with non-encapsulated retinol, increases skin bioavailability and prevents irritation. It also clinically improves the look of forehead wrinkles, skin elasticity and skin tone evenness, which is consistent with retinol's attractive anti-aging properties.
Shares of BASFY have gained 0.8% over the past year against a 1.6% decline of its industry.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
BASFY’s Rank & Key Picks
BASFY currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS - Free Report) , Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM - Free Report) and New Gold Inc. (NGD - Free Report) .
Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 14.1%. The company's shares have soared 222.3% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Sylvamo, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1, beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. In this time frame, it has delivered an earnings surprise of roughly 16.7%, on average. SLVM’s shares have rallied 65.9% over the past year.
New Gold, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1, beat the consensus estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing once. In this time frame, it has delivered an earnings surprise of roughly 37.5%, on average. NGD’s shares have rallied 132% over the past year.