MYGN Stock Gains Following the Launch of Know More Sooner

Myriad Genetics, Inc. recently launched a new educational website, Know More Sooner, which provides comprehensive information about reproductive and prenatal genetic testing.
The latest launch should bolster the company’s Prenatal business.
MYGN Stock Movement Following the News
Following the news, shares of MYGN rose 3.9% to $12.76 yesterday.
According to a survey, the majority of women wanted prenatal screening once they understood how genetic testing can provide insights into their pregnancy’s genetic risks, helping them learn more and prepare for their baby. However, four in ten survey respondents reported not being offered any form of non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT). We expect the launch of the Know More Sooner website to boost the market sentiment toward MYGN stock.
Myriad Genetics currently has a market capitalization of $937.2 million. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 247.73%.
About MYGN’s Know More Sooner Website
The Know More Sooner website provides the benefits and dispels the common myths surrounding prenatal genetic testing. It also provides guidance regarding where to get screened and what actions need to be taken in case of a high-risk result. This way, parents learn more about their baby’s needs from the beginning. The site features real-life patient stories to illustrate how prenatal screening can help parents-to-be manage their pregnancies.
More on the News
Myriad offers three genetic tests to those who are pregnant or are considering becoming pregnant. The SneakPeek Gender Test predicts fetal sex as early as six weeks into pregnancy with greater than 99% accuracy. The Foresight Carrier Screen identifies those who have a chance of passing down serious inherited conditions. The Prequel Prenatal Screen identifies whether a pregnancy is at an increased risk for a wide variety of chromosomal conditions as early as eight weeks.
Industry Prospects Favor MGN
Per a Grand View Research
report, the global non-invasive prenatal testing market was valued at $4.21 billion in 2023 and is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.06% from 2024 to 2030. The increasing demand for NIPT, rising collaborations & licensing agreements, and improvements in the reimbursement scenario are some of the key factors fueling market growth.
Earlier this month, Myriad Genetics announced an agreement with Hannah Storm, a nationally renowned sports broadcaster who recently revealed her battle with breast cancer. Under the agreement, Storm is the ambassador for the Myriad Genetics Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Program, which features the MyRisk with RiskScore Hereditary Cancer test.
MYGN Stock Price Performance
In the past year, MYGN’s shares have lost 42.2% compared with the
industry’s decline of 12.4%. MYGN’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Myriad Genetics currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are
Veracyte, ResMed and Omnicell.
Veracyte, carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) at present, has an estimated earnings growth rate of 65.8% for 2025.
the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
VCYT’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 520.58%. Veracyte’s shares have risen 49.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s 5.5% growth.
ResMed, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated growth rate of 21.1% for 2025. RMD’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 6.41%. Its shares have risen 34.1% compared with the industry’s 7.7% growth in the past year.
Omnicell, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an estimated earnings growth rate of 72.7% for fourth-quarter 2024. Its earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 121.74%. OMCL’s shares have risen 26.4% against the industry’s 15.7% decline in the past year.
