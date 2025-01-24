Associated Banc-Corp Q4 Earnings Beat as NII Rises, Provisions Fall

Associated Banc-Corp’s ( ASB Quick Quote ASB - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 57 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 55 cents. Also, the bottom line compared favorably with 53 cents earned in the prior-year quarter. See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news. Results benefited from an increase in net interest income (NII) and adjusted non-interest income. A rise in deposit balance and lower provisions acted as tailwinds. However, higher adjusted expenses were the undermining factor. Results excluded certain non-recurring items. After considering these, the net loss available to common shareholders was $164.5 million or $1.03 per share, compared with a net loss of $93.7 million or 62 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. For 2024, adjusted earnings of $2.38 per share beat the consensus estimate of $2.15 and rose 5% year over year. Net income available to common shareholders (GAAP) was $111.6 million or 72 cents per share, down from $171.5 million or $1.13 per share in the year-ago quarter. ASB’s Adjusted Revenues Rise, Adjusted Expenses Up
Total adjusted revenues (FTE basis) for the quarter were $345.8 million, up 5% year over year. Also, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $343.3 million.
For 2024, total adjusted revenues grew marginally to $1.33 billion. The top line also outpaced the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. NII was $270.3 million, up 7%. The net interest margin was 2.81%, up 12 basis points (bps) year over year. The increase was driven by a fall in average cost of total interest-bearing liabilities. We had expected NII and net interest yield to be $268.3 million and 2.84%, respectively. The non-interest loss was $206.8 million in the reported quarter compared with a loss of $131 million in the prior-year quarter. Excluding the loss on mortgage portfolio sale and investment securities loss, adjusted non-interest income came in at $71.8 million, rising 2%. Our estimate for the non-interest income was $65 million. Non-interest expenses decreased 6% to $224.3 million. These included certain non-recurring charges. Excluding these, adjusted expenses were $210 million, up marginally. Our estimate for non-interest expenses was $205.4 million and did not include the abovementioned non-recurring charge. The adjusted FTE efficiency ratio was 61.11%, down from 64.12% in the prior-year quarter. A fall in the efficiency ratio indicates an improvement in profitability. Associated Banc-Corp’s Loans Dip, Deposits Rise
As of Dec. 31, 2024, total loans were $29.8 billion, down 1% from the prior quarter. The fall was attributable to the sale of $723 million in residential mortgages associated with the balance sheet repositioning. Our estimate for total loans was $30.4 million.
On the other hand, total deposits grew 3% to $34.6 billion. Our estimate for total deposits was $34.5 million. Associated Banc-Corp’s Credit Quality Improves
In the reported quarter, the company recorded a provision for credit losses of $17 million, down 19% from the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for the metric was $22 million.
As of Dec. 31, 2024, total non-performing assets were $144.2 million, down 10%. Total non-accrual loans were $123.3 million, falling 17%. Net charge-offs were $12.2 million, down 22% from the prior-year quarter. Associated Banc-Corp’s Capital Ratios Improve
As of Dec. 31, 2024, the Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 10.57%, up from 9.99% recorded in the corresponding period of 2023. The common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 10%, up from 9.39%.
Associated Banc-Corp’s Outlook for 2025
Management expects loans to grow at the rate of 5-6%.
Total core customer deposits are estimated to rise in the range of 4-5%, while total deposits are projected to increase 1-2%. NII is projected to jump in the 12-13% range. After adjusting to exclude the impact of non-recurring items related to the balance sheet repositioning announced in the fourth quarter of 2024, total non-interest income is expected to be stable or grow 1%. After adjusting to exclude the impact of the loss on prepayments of FHLB advances, total non-interest expenses are likely to rise 3-4%. The effective tax rate is expected to be 19-21%. Our Take on ASB
Associated Banc-Corp’s business restructuring efforts are likely to keep supporting financials. The company has a solid balance sheet position, making it well-poised for growth. However, mounting expenses are a headwind.
ASB currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see
. the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here Performance of ASB’s Peers BankUnited, Inc.’s ( BKU Quick Quote BKU - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of 91 cents per share handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 71 cents. The bottom line compares favorably with 27 cents in the prior-year quarter. BKU’s results were aided by growth in NII and non-interest income alongside lower non-interest expenses and provisions. Also, stable deposits were another positive. However, a fall in loan balance and weak asset quality were the undermining factors. Commerce Bancshares Inc. ( CBSH Quick Quote CBSH - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings per share of $1.01, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 94 cents. The bottom line also jumped 27.8% from the prior-year quarter. Results benefited from a rise in NII and non-interest income. Also, stable adjusted expenses posed a tailwind. However, a substantial jump in provisions hurt CBSH’s results to some extent.
Image: Bigstock
Associated Banc-Corp Q4 Earnings Beat as NII Rises, Provisions Fall
Associated Banc-Corp’s (ASB - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 57 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 55 cents. Also, the bottom line compared favorably with 53 cents earned in the prior-year quarter.
See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.
Results benefited from an increase in net interest income (NII) and adjusted non-interest income. A rise in deposit balance and lower provisions acted as tailwinds. However, higher adjusted expenses were the undermining factor.
Results excluded certain non-recurring items. After considering these, the net loss available to common shareholders was $164.5 million or $1.03 per share, compared with a net loss of $93.7 million or 62 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.
For 2024, adjusted earnings of $2.38 per share beat the consensus estimate of $2.15 and rose 5% year over year. Net income available to common shareholders (GAAP) was $111.6 million or 72 cents per share, down from $171.5 million or $1.13 per share in the year-ago quarter.
ASB’s Adjusted Revenues Rise, Adjusted Expenses Up
Total adjusted revenues (FTE basis) for the quarter were $345.8 million, up 5% year over year. Also, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $343.3 million.
For 2024, total adjusted revenues grew marginally to $1.33 billion. The top line also outpaced the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion.
NII was $270.3 million, up 7%. The net interest margin was 2.81%, up 12 basis points (bps) year over year. The increase was driven by a fall in average cost of total interest-bearing liabilities. We had expected NII and net interest yield to be $268.3 million and 2.84%, respectively.
The non-interest loss was $206.8 million in the reported quarter compared with a loss of $131 million in the prior-year quarter. Excluding the loss on mortgage portfolio sale and investment securities loss, adjusted non-interest income came in at $71.8 million, rising 2%. Our estimate for the non-interest income was $65 million.
Non-interest expenses decreased 6% to $224.3 million. These included certain non-recurring charges. Excluding these, adjusted expenses were $210 million, up marginally. Our estimate for non-interest expenses was $205.4 million and did not include the abovementioned non-recurring charge.
The adjusted FTE efficiency ratio was 61.11%, down from 64.12% in the prior-year quarter. A fall in the efficiency ratio indicates an improvement in profitability.
Associated Banc-Corp’s Loans Dip, Deposits Rise
As of Dec. 31, 2024, total loans were $29.8 billion, down 1% from the prior quarter. The fall was attributable to the sale of $723 million in residential mortgages associated with the balance sheet repositioning. Our estimate for total loans was $30.4 million.
On the other hand, total deposits grew 3% to $34.6 billion. Our estimate for total deposits was $34.5 million.
Associated Banc-Corp’s Credit Quality Improves
In the reported quarter, the company recorded a provision for credit losses of $17 million, down 19% from the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for the metric was $22 million.
As of Dec. 31, 2024, total non-performing assets were $144.2 million, down 10%. Total non-accrual loans were $123.3 million, falling 17%.
Net charge-offs were $12.2 million, down 22% from the prior-year quarter.
Associated Banc-Corp’s Capital Ratios Improve
As of Dec. 31, 2024, the Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 10.57%, up from 9.99% recorded in the corresponding period of 2023. The common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 10%, up from 9.39%.
Associated Banc-Corp’s Outlook for 2025
Management expects loans to grow at the rate of 5-6%.
Total core customer deposits are estimated to rise in the range of 4-5%, while total deposits are projected to increase 1-2%.
NII is projected to jump in the 12-13% range.
After adjusting to exclude the impact of non-recurring items related to the balance sheet repositioning announced in the fourth quarter of 2024, total non-interest income is expected to be stable or grow 1%.
After adjusting to exclude the impact of the loss on prepayments of FHLB advances, total non-interest expenses are likely to rise 3-4%.
The effective tax rate is expected to be 19-21%.
Our Take on ASB
Associated Banc-Corp’s business restructuring efforts are likely to keep supporting financials. The company has a solid balance sheet position, making it well-poised for growth. However, mounting expenses are a headwind.
Associated Banc-Corp Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Associated Banc-Corp price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Associated Banc-Corp Quote
ASB currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Performance of ASB’s Peers
BankUnited, Inc.’s (BKU - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of 91 cents per share handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 71 cents. The bottom line compares favorably with 27 cents in the prior-year quarter.
BKU’s results were aided by growth in NII and non-interest income alongside lower non-interest expenses and provisions. Also, stable deposits were another positive. However, a fall in loan balance and weak asset quality were the undermining factors.
Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings per share of $1.01, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 94 cents. The bottom line also jumped 27.8% from the prior-year quarter.
Results benefited from a rise in NII and non-interest income. Also, stable adjusted expenses posed a tailwind. However, a substantial jump in provisions hurt CBSH’s results to some extent.